Ex-Gujarat CM set to campaign for Congress in Gandhinagar civic polls slated for Oct 11

EVEN AS talks regarding former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela joining the Congress almost a decade after quitting the party are at an “advanced stage”, the 86-year-old leader participated in its ‘Punah Van Adhikar Satyagraha’ campaign, aimed at supporting tribals’ rights over forest land in Khopi village of Sagbara taluka in Narmada district on Friday. This is the same village where tribals staged a sit-in protest in August fighting over rights to over 3000 acres of forest land.

Addressing the tribals, Vaghela said, “Those sitting in Gandhinagar and Delhi are enemies of reservation. We have to decide that in the 2027 (Gujarat) elections, we do not want this government. There are no basic facilities, such as education and health, for tribals even as malnutrition is the highest among tribals.”