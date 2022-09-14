scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Gujarat: Ex-Army man dies during protest, Congress alleges police brutality

Kanjibhai is the elder brother of senior Gujarat IPS officer JR Mothalia, PTI reported citing sources. The Gandhinagar district police has lodged a case of accidental death at the Chiloda police station and is investigating the cause of his death.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal said the Army veteran died due to a cardiac arrest and some age-related ailments. (Representational/File)

A 72-year-old Army veteran died during a protest of ex-servicemen near Chiloda in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The area near Gandhinagar Civil Hospital turned tense as the Congress alleged that Kanjibhai Mothaliya, the victim, died of “police brutality”.

Kanjibhai is the elder brother of senior Gujarat IPS officer JR Mothalia, PTI reported citing sources. The Gandhinagar district police has lodged a case of accidental death at the Chiloda police station and is investigating the cause of his death.

“There was a clash between the police and the ex-servicemen while the protest was going on, and during the clash Mothaliya died. After that he was taken to Civil Hospital at Gandhinagar. The ex-servicemen were protesting peacefully,” said Nishit Vyas, Congress leader from Gandhinagar, who was at the spot.

“The ex-servicemen were protesting on the Chiloda road, near the army cantonment. They were going to Gandhinagar town area, where CrPC Section 144 has been imposed by the Gandhinagar Collector. There was no permission for them to hold the protest there. So, we were trying to stop them from going to the Gandhinagar town area. The protest had been going on since Tuesday morning. Mothaliya’s health condition deteriorated Tuesday afternoon during the protest. After this, he was taken to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital using 108 Emergency Response Service. He was declared dead in the evening by the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. It is an accidental death. He belonged to Sabarkantha district of Gujarat,” Police Inspector MG Jadeja of Chiloda police station told The Indian Express. The exact cause of his death will be known after the post-mortem, Jadeja added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal said the Army veteran died due to a cardiac arrest and some age-related ailments.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“I am with Kanjibhai Mothalia’s family members at the civil hospital and post-mortem is being done. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that he died due to a cardiac arrest. He was feeling suffocated during the protest and he was already suffering from some ailments. We have not used force on protesters. There is no question of thrashing anyone,” said Duggal.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that its president Jagdish Thakor was stopped by the police while he was on his way to meet the son of the deceased ex-serviceman.

More from Ahmedabad

-With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:20:25 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: SAD leader, aides vandalise police station after being challaned for ‘wrong parking’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement