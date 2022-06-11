Gujarat This Week: Stand-up show by Vir Das, evening with actor Parth Oza

Updated: June 11, 2022 2:47:31 pm
Event name: Wanted Tour India
About the event: Stand-up comic Vir Das brings his brand new show The Wanted Tour, which has been performed at 15 cities with 20 shows and has received rave reviews, to Ahmedabad.
Organiser: Curated by Weirdass
How to attend: Book here
Venue: Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Ahmedabad
Date and time: June 18, 9 pm onwards
Event name: Art Exhibition Kalasaar
About the event: A reflective group exhibition of paintings and sculptures by 15 artists
Organiser: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre
How to attend: Walk-in
Venue: Hutheesing Centre, KL Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Date and time: Open from 4 pm to 8 pm till June 12 (Sunday)
Event name: Unplugged
Gujarati Classics with Parth Oza
About the event: Join Gujarati actor Parth Oza for an evening of music, foo d and drinks
How to attend: Book here
Venue: Bucky Gallery and Diner, Mangalbaug, near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad
Date and time: June 17 (Friday), 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Event name: Kalpana Mrutyu and Ward XX
About the event: Bringing alive nuggets of Gujarati literature in two plays, Kalpana Mrutyu is a play based on Jhaverchand Meghani’s short stories from ‘Jail Office ni Bari’, and Ward XX is by Gujarati playwright Vihang Mehta.
Organiser: Actor’s Factory
How to attend: Book here
Venue: Prayogshala, 17, Suhasnagar Society Near Dinesh Hall, Ashram Rd, behind Prabhudas Jadiya Jewellers, Shreyas Colony, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Date and time: June 12 (Sunday), 8.45 pm onwards
