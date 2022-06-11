Gujarat This Week: Stand-up show by Vir Das, evening with actor Parth Oza

Event name: Wanted Tour India

About the event: Stand-up comic Vir Das brings his brand new show The Wanted Tour, which has been performed at 15 cities with 20 shows and has received rave reviews, to Ahmedabad.

Organiser: Curated by Weirdass

How to attend: Book here

Venue: Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Ahmedabad

Date and time: June 18, 9 pm onwards

Poster of Wanted Tour India Poster of Wanted Tour India

Event name: Art Exhibition Kalasaar

About the event: A reflective group exhibition of paintings and sculptures by 15 artists

Organiser: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre

How to attend: Walk-in

Venue: Hutheesing Centre, KL Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Date and time: Open from 4 pm to 8 pm till June 12 (Sunday)

Poster of Art Exhibition Kalasaar Poster of Art Exhibition Kalasaar

Event name: Unplugged

Gujarati Classics with Parth Oza

About the event: Join Gujarati actor Parth Oza for an evening of music, foo d and drinks

How to attend: Book here

Venue: Bucky Gallery and Diner, Mangalbaug, near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad

Date and time: June 17 (Friday), 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Poster of Gujarati Classics with Parth Oza Poster of Gujarati Classics with Parth Oza

Event name: Kalpana Mrutyu and Ward XX

About the event: Bringing alive nuggets of Gujarati literature in two plays, Kalpana Mrutyu is a play based on Jhaverchand Meghani’s short stories from ‘Jail Office ni Bari’, and Ward XX is by Gujarati playwright Vihang Mehta.

Organiser: Actor’s Factory

How to attend: Book here

Venue: Prayogshala, 17, Suhasnagar Society Near Dinesh Hall, Ashram Rd, behind Prabhudas Jadiya Jewellers, Shreyas Colony, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Date and time: June 12 (Sunday), 8.45 pm onwards