scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat This Week: Stand-up show by Vir Das, evening with actor Parth Oza

From an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by 15 artists to a play based on Jhaverchand Meghani’s short stories, here's what's happening in Gujarat between June 11 and June 18.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: June 11, 2022 2:47:31 pm
Parth Oza and Vir Das.

Event name: Wanted Tour India

About the event: Stand-up comic Vir Das brings his brand new show The Wanted Tour, which has been performed at 15 cities with 20 shows and has received rave reviews, to Ahmedabad.

Organiser: Curated by Weirdass

How to attend: Book here

Best of Express Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?Premium
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic worldPremium
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic world
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiationsPremium
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiations
More Premium Stories >>

Venue: Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Ahmedabad

Date and time: June 18, 9 pm onwards

Poster of Wanted Tour India

Event name: Art Exhibition Kalasaar

About the event: A reflective group exhibition of paintings and sculptures by 15 artists

Organiser: Hutheesing Visual Art Centre

How to attend: Walk-in

Venue: Hutheesing Centre, KL Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Date and time: Open from 4 pm to 8 pm till June 12 (Sunday)

Poster of Art Exhibition Kalasaar

Event name: Unplugged

Gujarati Classics with Parth Oza

About the event: Join Gujarati actor Parth Oza for an evening of music, foo d and drinks

How to attend: Book here

Venue: Bucky Gallery and Diner, Mangalbaug, near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad

Date and time: June 17 (Friday), 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Poster of Gujarati Classics with Parth Oza

Event name: Kalpana Mrutyu and Ward XX

About the event: Bringing alive nuggets of Gujarati literature in two plays, Kalpana Mrutyu is a play based on Jhaverchand Meghani’s short stories from ‘Jail Office ni Bari’, and Ward XX is by Gujarati playwright Vihang Mehta.

Organiser: Actor’s Factory

How to attend: Book here

Venue: Prayogshala, 17, Suhasnagar Society Near Dinesh Hall, Ashram Rd, behind Prabhudas Jadiya Jewellers, Shreyas Colony, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Date and time: June 12 (Sunday), 8.45 pm onwards

More from Ahmedabad
Poster of Ward XX

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement