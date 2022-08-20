Gujarat this week: Documentary on Indian Partition, Gujarati comedy stage play by Abhinay Banker, and lots more

Ahmedabad has a lot to offer this week, including a documentary screening on Partition – ‘A Thin Wall’, a talk on Nalanda architecture, Gujarati comedy stage play ‘Haji Ek Varta’ by Abhinay Banker and World Photography Week Photo Exhibition
Reflections: On Studio Pedagogy, School of Architecture – Lecture and presentation
About the event: It is an informal recap and sharing of issues, concerns, and questions on what went into structuring the studio pedagogy at CEPT University (formerly School of Architecture) between 1976-1982. Studio projects presented will demonstrate the changing pedagogical concerns over the decades at the faculty. The talk will be followed by a moderated panel discussion.
Venue: FP 103, AUDITORIUM, CEPT University
Subscriber Only Stories
Organiser: CEPT Archives
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: August 23 (Tuesday), 4.30 pm onwards
World Photography Week Photo Exhibition
About the event: It is a photo exhibition organised by some renowned photojournalists such as Amit Dave, as part of World Photography Week observance. The event will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
Venue: Ravi Shankar Raval Kala Bhavan, near Law Garden, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Photojournalist Association of Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: August 23 (Tuesday), 11.30 am
‘A Thin Wall’ – Documentary screening
About the event: ‘A Thin Wall is a 56-minute documentary that portrays memory, reconciliation and the Partition of India in 1947, but also derives lessons that are crucially relevant today. Directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan is shot on both sides of the border. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by Partition.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ambawadi
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: August 20 (Saturday) – August 21 (Sunday), 11.30 am
Living a Dark Night – an exhibition
About the event: The exhibition, curated by Paula Sengupta in collaboration with The Kala Chaupal Trust, is the work of artists who have come together to capture the time of despair and anxiety, in which India is living in a dark phase since March 2020, when the pandemic occurred followed by the lockdown. The country is still struggling to awaken, as it is experiencing the fourth wave. This was the time when artists withdrew into the studio as the only space for refuge.
Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, PanjarPol, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: August 20 (Saturday) – September 25 (Sunday), 6.30 pm
Gosaikunda – Photo Exhibition
About the Event: This photography exhibition to mark World Photography Day takes you through the lens of Parvez Shaikh, a documentary photographer from Ahmedabad. Shaikh guides you to Nepal’s sacred lake – a pilgrimage site at the altitude of 4,380 metres, where in the holy month of Shravan, he observes a fine blend of nature, religions and spirituality.
Venue: Hutheesing Centre, K L Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Organiser: Hutheesing Centre
How to Attend: Open for all
Date and time: August 18-21, open from 4 pm to 8 pm daily
Haji Ek Varta (Gujarati) – Play
About the event: ‘Haji Ek Varta’ is a series of humorous and clean comedy episodes, taken from the famous humorist writer Jyotindra Dave’s short essays. It is written, directed and performed by eminent theatre personality Abhinay Banker, known for his performance in Gujarati play ‘Welcome Zindagi’ and Gujarati film ‘Kevi Rite Jaish’.
Venue: SPACE- Black Box Theatre, 205 Shital Varsha Complex Opp. Tanishq Jewelers Shivranjani Cross Road Satellite Ahmedabad
Organiser: Aarambh Arts Academy
How to attend: Book here or contact: 7043215353, 7041666557
Date and time: August 21 (Sunday), 9 pm
Talk on ‘The Nalanda’
About the event: Join Rahul Mehrotra, the founder of RMA Architects and professor at the Graduate School of Design, University of Harvard will deliver a talk on the architecture of Nalanda, a renowned university in ancient Magadha (present-day Bihar). Professor Mehrotra is known for his Harvard University-wide research project called ‘The Kumbh Mela: Mapping the Ephemeral Mega City’, which was published as a book in 2014. Mehrotra’s most recent books are titled ‘Working in Mumbai’ (2020), ‘The Kinetic Cit’y, and ‘Other Essays’ (2021). The talk is moderated by professor Neel Kamal Chapagain, an associate professor and director of the Centre for Heritage Management.
Venue: Room 019, School of Engineering and Applied Science, Ahmedabad University
Organiser: Ahmedabad University
How to attend: Open to all
Date and time: August 21 (Sunday), 5 pm
MisB Playlist: Listening & Moving Session
About the event: Curated by artists at Misbehaving Beautifully, listen to some R&B Jazz Alternative music. Saloni Adeshra & Harshil Shah will conduct an Improvisational Movement session as well which will be open for all to experiment.
2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Dhawan departs, India two down
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu
Two AK-47 rifles missing from ITBP training camp in Karnataka
‘Lancet study on cancer a wake-up call for smokers and policy-makers’
Farmers’ agitation ends in Lakhimpur Kheri after officials meet protesters
This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to Indo-Thai connections
Justice done can quickly be undone if people don’t have right discourse: Justice Chandrachud
Mark Zuckerberg announces ‘major graphic updates’ after being mocked for his own VR Avatar
Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with injury
SpiceJet Durgapur flight incident: DGCA suspends licence of pilot for 6 months
DU Admissions: Varsity to soon launch application process for undergraduate courses