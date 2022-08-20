Gujarat this week: Documentary on Indian Partition, Gujarati comedy stage play by Abhinay Banker, and lots more

Ahmedabad has a lot to offer this week, including a documentary screening on Partition – ‘A Thin Wall’, a talk on Nalanda architecture, Gujarati comedy stage play ‘Haji Ek Varta’ by Abhinay Banker and World Photography Week Photo Exhibition

Reflections: On Studio Pedagogy, School of Architecture – Lecture and presentation

About the event: It is an informal recap and sharing of issues, concerns, and questions on what went into structuring the studio pedagogy at CEPT University (formerly School of Architecture) between 1976-1982. Studio projects presented will demonstrate the changing pedagogical concerns over the decades at the faculty. The talk will be followed by a moderated panel discussion.

Venue: FP 103, AUDITORIUM, CEPT University

Organiser: CEPT Archives

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: August 23 (Tuesday), 4.30 pm onwards

World Photography Week Photo Exhibition

About the event: It is a photo exhibition organised by some renowned photojournalists such as Amit Dave, as part of World Photography Week observance. The event will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Venue: Ravi Shankar Raval Kala Bhavan, near Law Garden, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Photojournalist Association of Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: August 23 (Tuesday), 11.30 am

‘A Thin Wall’ – Documentary screening

About the event: ‘A Thin Wall is a 56-minute documentary that portrays memory, reconciliation and the Partition of India in 1947, but also derives lessons that are crucially relevant today. Directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan is shot on both sides of the border. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by Partition.

Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by Partition.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, Panjara Pol, Ambawadi

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: August 20 (Saturday) – August 21 (Sunday), 11.30 am

Living a Dark Night – an exhibition

About the event: The exhibition, curated by Paula Sengupta in collaboration with The Kala Chaupal Trust, is the work of artists who have come together to capture the time of despair and anxiety, in which India is living in a dark phase since March 2020, when the pandemic occurred followed by the lockdown. The country is still struggling to awaken, as it is experiencing the fourth wave. This was the time when artists withdrew into the studio as the only space for refuge.

Venue: Arthshila Ahmedabad, PanjarPol, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Arthshila Ahmedabad

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: August 20 (Saturday) – September 25 (Sunday), 6.30 pm

Gosaikunda – Photo Exhibition

About the Event: This photography exhibition to mark World Photography Day takes you through the lens of Parvez Shaikh, a documentary photographer from Ahmedabad. Shaikh guides you to Nepal’s sacred lake – a pilgrimage site at the altitude of 4,380 metres, where in the holy month of Shravan, he observes a fine blend of nature, religions and spirituality.

Venue: Hutheesing Centre, K L Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Organiser: Hutheesing Centre

How to Attend: Open for all

Date and time: August 18-21, open from 4 pm to 8 pm daily

Haji Ek Varta (Gujarati) – Play

About the event: ‘Haji Ek Varta’ is a series of humorous and clean comedy episodes, taken from the famous humorist writer Jyotindra Dave’s short essays. It is written, directed and performed by eminent theatre personality Abhinay Banker, known for his performance in Gujarati play ‘Welcome Zindagi’ and Gujarati film ‘Kevi Rite Jaish’.

Venue: SPACE- Black Box Theatre, 205 Shital Varsha Complex Opp. Tanishq Jewelers Shivranjani Cross Road Satellite Ahmedabad

Organiser: Aarambh Arts Academy

How to attend: Book here or contact: 7043215353, 7041666557

Date and time: August 21 (Sunday), 9 pm

The programmae is organised by Aarambh Arts Academy.

Talk on ‘The Nalanda’

About the event: Join Rahul Mehrotra, the founder of RMA Architects and professor at the Graduate School of Design, University of Harvard will deliver a talk on the architecture of Nalanda, a renowned university in ancient Magadha (present-day Bihar). Professor Mehrotra is known for his Harvard University-wide research project called ‘The Kumbh Mela: Mapping the Ephemeral Mega City’, which was published as a book in 2014. Mehrotra’s most recent books are titled ‘Working in Mumbai’ (2020), ‘The Kinetic Cit’y, and ‘Other Essays’ (2021). The talk is moderated by professor Neel Kamal Chapagain, an associate professor and director of the Centre for Heritage Management.

Venue: Room 019, School of Engineering and Applied Science, Ahmedabad University

Organiser: Ahmedabad University

How to attend: Open to all

Date and time: August 21 (Sunday), 5 pm

MisB Playlist: Listening & Moving Session

About the event: Curated by artists at Misbehaving Beautifully, listen to some R&B Jazz Alternative music. Saloni Adeshra & Harshil Shah will conduct an Improvisational Movement session as well which will be open for all to experiment.