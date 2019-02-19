Gujarat: Evading arrest in sedition case, Alpesh Katheriya held in Surat

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Alpesh Katheriya, who was on the run after a local court rescinded his bail in a sedition case 33 days ago, was arrested from a wedding function at Velanja village in Surat district on Monday.

“We received specific information about his arrival at a wedding function at Velanja village, and finally he was arrested. We have produced him before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been lodged at Surat Central Jail,” Sub-Inspector M S Trivedi of Surat City Crime Branch said.

Katheriya is facing sedition charges along with PAAS leader Hardik Patel and two others in connection with a case that was lodged by Surat police during the 2015 Patidar quota stir that had turned violent.

Katheriya, who was lodged in an Ahmedabad jail in connection with another sedition case, was taken into custody by Surat police last November hours after he was set to be released on bail.

A Surat court released him on bail on December 3 last year. However, on December 31, Katheirya allegedly had a tiff with traffic policemen in Varachha area of the city. Police arrested him and later, he was released on bail. But Surat police filed an application in the Surat court seeking cancellation of Katheriya’s bail in the 2015 sedition case, arguing that the PAAS leader had violated bail conditions by abusing police over a parking row.

On January 15, the district court cancelled his bail and ordered his immediate arrest. Since then, Katheriya had been evading arrest.

We will soon file a bail application of Alpesh Katheriya in the coming days,” lawyer Y B Wala, who represents Katheriya, told The Indian Express.