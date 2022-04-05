Gujarat: US-based Triton to set up electric commercial vehicle plant in Kutch

The US-based Triton Electric Vehicles signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on Tuesday for investing Rs 10,800 crore in setting up an electric commercial vehicle production plant in Kutch district.

The company will initially invest Rs 1,200 crore during the financial year 2022-23 for setting up the facility on a 645-acre plot in Bhuj. The unit will have the capacity to produce 50,000 trucks annually.

According to a statement issued by the Gujarat government, the agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The founder and CEO of the company, Himanshu Patel, and the additional chief secretary (industries and mines department), Dr Rajiv Gupta, signed the MoU.

The proposed unit will have the facility for production of chassis and cabin, robotic paint shop, chassis sub-assembly, quality assurance, and material testing laboratory.

In the United States, the company manufactures electric semi-trucks, SUVs, electric sedans, defence electric vehicles, and electric rickshaws.