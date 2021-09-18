Gujarat: Essay writing competition on PM held in state schools

IN THE wake of 71st birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) directed all schools to hold an essay competition on Modi.

In a first of such events organised by the commission on Modi’s birthday, the essay competition on the topic ‘My dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ for students of classes 5 to 8 of all government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools across 33 districts was held Friday.

The directive issued to all District primary Education officers (DPEOs) of the state by Gujarat SCPCR on September 15 mentions that the selected 71 students and 71 schools would be awarded by the commission.

“The report on number of students who have participated in today’s competition is yet to be compiled but we have information that all 33 districts have participated in the essay competition,” Gujarat SCPCR chairperson Jagruti Pandya said.

The Education Department declined to have any role in the event or any directive issued to schools. “The entire event has been organised, communicated and coordinated by the SCPCR. The education department has no role in it. We have not organise any event today,” said Director Primary Education M I Joshi.

Though the commission declines that the competition was compulsory, the circular issued by District Primary Education officers mentions that all schools have to participate.