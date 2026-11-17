Gujarat Energy Limited (GEL) hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 5 across its distribution centres in three states and a union territory, 10 days after a similar step taken by Adani Total Gas, another major gas distributor in Gujarat.

A state government enterprise, GEL (earlier Gujarat Gas) brought its CNG price up from Rs 88.75 to Rs 93.76 per kg in Gujarat and the Union Territories of Diu, Daman & Dadra Nagar Haveli effective from Monday (November 16).

Gujarat Energy Limited had on Sunday informed its franchisees of the price hike in different parts of Gujarat and neighbouring states.

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Notably, CNG from the public sector firm will hit customers in Haryana the hardest as the new price there has now reached Rs 94.30 per kg, followed by Gujarat and DNH, then Rs 93.94 per kg in Rajasthan, and Rs 89.75 in Palghar district and Thane Rural of Maharashtra.