Gujarat Energy Limited (GEL) hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 5 across its distribution centres in three states and a union territory, 10 days after a similar step taken by Adani Total Gas, another major gas distributor in Gujarat.
A state government enterprise, GEL (earlier Gujarat Gas) brought its CNG price up from Rs 88.75 to Rs 93.76 per kg in Gujarat and the Union Territories of Diu, Daman & Dadra Nagar Haveli effective from Monday (November 16).
Gujarat Energy Limited had on Sunday informed its franchisees of the price hike in different parts of Gujarat and neighbouring states.
Notably, CNG from the public sector firm will hit customers in Haryana the hardest as the new price there has now reached Rs 94.30 per kg, followed by Gujarat and DNH, then Rs 93.94 per kg in Rajasthan, and Rs 89.75 in Palghar district and Thane Rural of Maharashtra.
On November 5, Adani Total Gas had increased its CNG price to Rs 100.77 per kg.
An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that the cost of transport and taxes affected the prices in each state supplied by Gujarat Energy, but the firm had essentially raised its price by Rs 5 across the board.
Fourth hike in a year
Sources said this is the fourth CNG price hike effected by GEL this year. On May 16, 2026, GEL increased the price by Rs 2, taking the price of a kg of CNG to Rs 83.01. On July 20, there was another Rs 2 hike. On August 17, the company declared another upward revision of CNG price by Rs 3.75, taking the effective cost to customers to Rs 88.75 per kg. The latest hike, the fourth in 2026 , is also its largest hike.
Sources among CNG distributors in Gujarat told The Indian Express that the major reason behind the hike is the ongoing war in West Asia which has affected traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. With international CNG prices rising, the impact has been passed down directly on to the end users, they added.