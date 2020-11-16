Gujarat: Emergency cases go up by 24% on Diwali

Among type of cases across the state, burn cases were the highest with 400 per cent hike. Ahmedabad reported the highest number of burn cases followed by Surat, Bharuch, Rajkot, Narmada, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha.

Despite government restriction on bursting firecrackers on Diwali, a 24 per cent increase was observed in medical emergencies reported on Saturday.

Compared to nearly 2,800 emergencies reported on a normal day, 3,521 cases, which is an increase of 24.42 per cent, was reported by the 108 emergency services across the state.

As per the data shared by 108 emergency services, the districts that reported the highest percentage increase in total emergency cases include Aravalli with nearly 60 per cent hike — from 32 to 51 cases.

Ahmedabad recorded the highest hike of 53 per cent — from 554 to 850 on Diwali night.

Other districts with a high number of emergency cases include Junagadh (51 per cent hike), Valsad (50 per cent hike), Dahod (49 per cent), Mahisagar (40 per cent), Gandhinagar (36 per cent), Narmada (34 per cent), NAvsari (31 per cent), Surat (28 per cent) and Sabarkantha (27 per cent).

Burn cases emergencies was followed by vehicular trauma cases, including road accidents with 76 per cent hike, breathing problems with 56 per cent hike, non-vehicular trauma cases 35 per cent and fainting cases with 23 per cent increase.

