Gujarat: ‘Electricity Duty on industries to be reduced to 60 paise’

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday declared that the rate of Electricity Duty (ED) proposed to be levied on industrial undertakings on self generation of power for captive consumption has been reduced.

Earlier, on July 2, Patel had increased the current ED from 55 paise per unit to 70 paise per unit. Now, Patel said, the rate of ED per unit will be 60 paise per unit.

Announcing this in the Gujarat Assembly, Patel said that the decision was taken after representatives of a number of industries requested him and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to decrease the rate of 70 paise per unit.

“So, we have decided to levy 60 paise per unit ED. I will bring a Bill in the House in that regard tomorrow,” Patel said.