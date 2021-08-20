Gujarat Electricity board clerk ‘dies by suicide’

A 38-year-old clerk of the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in the Tarsali area of Vadodara on Thursday evening. A prima facie police investigation on Friday revealed that the clerk was under financial distress, having taken a loan of about Rs 8 lakh from two private banks.

A native of Malharpura village in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district, the clerk, Sanjay Patanwadia, was attached to the Panigate office of GEB. On Thursday evening, he was found hanging, allegedly by an act of suicide in his slum rehabilitation quarters in Tarsali area.

The Makarpura police station has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe. The deceased’s wife has told the police that he was stressed as he could not repay a loan of Rs 8 lakh that he had taken from two private banks but the wife told media persons in a statement that her husband was allegedly being harassed by private moneylenders, who had already extorted more than double the principal amount of a loan of Rs 3 lakh that he had taken.

Police Inspector RA Patel of Makarpura Police station said, “The deceased was a resident of Malharpura but the family had an apartment in the slum rehabilitation scheme in Tarsali. On Thursday, he told his wife that a prospective buyer for the Tarsali flat was coming to meet him and left his house in Dabhoi. The wife has said that she had called him multiple times over the phone but later in the day, she was unable to reach him. She then sent his cousin, who works in the Makarpura GIDC area, to fetch him. When he reached the Tarsali flat, he found the deceased hanging from a ceiling fan and informed the police.”

Patel said that the family has not yet told the police about the alleged private moneylenders. Patel said, “We have heard the statement his wife gave to the media but during her first statement recorded with the police on Friday, she only mentioned two private bank loans of Rs 4 lakh each that he was unable to repay. Since the post mortem was conducted on Friday morning and the family was busy with the final rites, we will further investigate the case once they have completed the rituals.”