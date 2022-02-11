Gujarat has 12th highest number of electric vehicles in country; UP tops

Gujarat stands 12th on the list of states having maximum number of electric vehicles in India, with 17,593 such vehicles as of January 31, 2022, according to the data tabled in Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The number is, however, less than two per cent of the total 9,66,363 electric vehicles in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of EVs (2,76,217), followed by Delhi (1,32,302) and Karnataka (82,045). Some of the lesser developed states such as Assam (47,947 vehicles), Bihar (64,241) and Uttarakhand (25,451) have more electric vehicles compared to Gujarat.

The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries informed that as part of National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, about 2.8 lakh electric vehicles were supported by the government with an incentive of Rs 359 crore under phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufa-cturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India). The ministry also sanctioned 520 charging stations for Rs 43 crore on Phase-1.

Under Phase-II of FAME India, 2,31,257 electric vehicles were supported till February 1, 2022, through incentives worth Rs 827 crore. The government has also sanctioned 2,877 charging stations in 68 cities and an additional 1,586 charging stations across nine expressways and 16 highways under Phase-II.

While no charging stations were set up in Gujarat during Phase-I, over 278 electric vehicle charging stations were sanctioned for the state under Phase-II. In addition, 10 charging stations have been sactioned on the Expressway between Ahmed-abad and Vadodara and an additional 30 stations for the under construction Surat-Mumbai expressway.

Gujarat had announced an Electric Vehicle Policy in June 2021, providing subsidies for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars. Currently, Gujarat has 87 retail outlets with electric vehicle charging stations.