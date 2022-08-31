Gujarat elections | Will give tickets to all Congress MLAs in ‘final over of cricket match’: Sukhram Rathva

The Congress is expected to give tickets to all its 64 MLAs from their respective constituencies in the upcoming Gujarat elections as it will be like the final over of a cricket match for the party, said leader of opposition (LoP) Sukhram Rathva on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Rathva said that the party is expected to release its first list of candidates by September 15 after its senior leader Rahul Gandhi addresses workers and legislators in Gujarat on September 5.

“Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections 2022, both Congress and BJP are working towards releasing names of candidates. As a leader of opposition, it is my responsibility to ensure that all the 64 MLAs, including me, who have raised the voice of the common people in the assembly, get tickets this time,” said Rathva.

Adding that the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) are evaluating the work of the MLAs, he said, “It is certain that all 64 MLAs will unite and contest the polls again, it is my responsibility… For us, the 2022 elections will be like the last and final over of a cricket match.”

According to sources in the party, the move is seen as a reward for the loyalty shown by the Congress legislators in the past five years. In the 2017 Gujarat elections, the Congress won 77 seats, in its best performance in two decades. However, several Congress MLAs resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later and after by-elections, the party seats reduced to 64.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi attacked the ruling BJP government in Gujarat claiming that 67 per cent of the fund allotted for “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” (Save girl child, educate girl child) scheme remained unutilised.

“BJP government has given the slogan of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, yet statistics reveal that the enrolment of girl students in class 10 has been decreasing. In the past five years, 67 per cent of the funds allocated for the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign in Gujarat has been unutilised,” said Doshi.