scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Gujarat elections | Will give tickets to all Congress MLAs in ‘final over of cricket match’: Sukhram Rathva

Speaking to reporters, Rathva said that the party is expected to release its first list of candidates by September 15 after its senior leader Rahul Gandhi addresses workers and legislators in Gujarat on September 5.

Gujarat leader of opposition Sukhram Rathva. (Image: Facebook @Sukhram Rathva)

The Congress is expected to give tickets to all its 64 MLAs from their respective constituencies in the upcoming Gujarat elections as it will be like the final over of a cricket match for the party, said leader of opposition (LoP) Sukhram Rathva on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Rathva said that the party is expected to release its first list of candidates by September 15 after its senior leader Rahul Gandhi addresses workers and legislators in Gujarat on September 5.

“Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections 2022, both Congress and BJP are working towards releasing names of candidates. As a leader of opposition, it is my responsibility to ensure that all the 64 MLAs, including me, who have raised the voice of the common people in the assembly, get tickets this time,” said Rathva.

Adding that the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) are evaluating the work of the MLAs, he said, “It is certain that all 64 MLAs will unite and contest the polls again, it is my responsibility… For us, the 2022 elections will be like the last and final over of a cricket match.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

According to sources in the party, the move is seen as a reward for the loyalty shown by the Congress legislators in the past five years. In the 2017 Gujarat elections, the Congress won 77 seats, in its best performance in two decades. However, several Congress MLAs resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later and after by-elections, the party seats reduced to 64.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi attacked the ruling BJP government in Gujarat claiming that 67 per cent of the fund allotted for “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” (Save girl child, educate girl child) scheme remained unutilised.

More from Ahmedabad

“BJP government has given the slogan of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, yet statistics reveal that the enrolment of girl students in class 10 has been decreasing. In the past five years, 67 per cent of the funds allocated for the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign in Gujarat has been unutilised,” said Doshi.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:30:27 am
Next Story

Gujarat: CM Patel instructs officials to repair roads by Navratri

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement