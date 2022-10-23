Ahead of polls, Shah holds meet with BJP leaders of Central Gujarat

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with BJP leaders of Central Gujarat districts in Vadodara on Sunday, in presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil.

Shah arrived in Vadodara on Sunday afternoon and headed to a luxury hotel in the city, where BJP leaders, including Members of Parliament and MLAs of Central Gujarat, were awaiting his arrival.

Shah, along with Paatil and Patel met office bearers of Central Gujarat, who had brought along a list of aspiring candidates for the upcoming polls from Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, and Dahod districts.

According to senior BJP leaders, Shah also discussed the strategy for the campaign in the districts, especially the tribal belt, where the party is looking at increasing its numbers.

With the dates of Gujarat yet to be declared, Shah has also instructed the party office bearers to ensure that page pramukhs continue to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground as per the party’s micromanagement plans.

Shah departed from Vadodara after the closed doors meeting. Seen at the venue were Union Minister of State Devusinh Chauhan, who is the MP from Kheda, Anand MP Mitesh Patel, MP Ratansinh Rathod from Mahisagar as well as several MLAs.