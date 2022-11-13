scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Gujarat polls: AAP’s CM face Isudhan Gadhvi to contest from Jam Khambhaliya seat

The youngest of three siblings from a farming family, Isudhan Gadhvi, 40, began his career as a field reporter focusing on farm issues and unemployment.

Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly election, will contest from the Jam Khambhaliya seat, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter Sunday, a day before the filing of nominations for phase one of the polls came to a close.

AAP’s national joint general secretary, Gadhvi, 40, was announced as the party’s chief ministerial face earlier this month. “Isudan Gadhvi, who has for years raised his voice for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest the elections from Jam Khambhaliya. Gujarat will get a new chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Also Read |Isudan Gadhvi: ‘AAP’s not a third party in Gujarat, but the party in Oppn… Cong never had a vote bank here’

Gadhvi hails from Pipaliya village in Devbhumi Dwarka district’s Jamkhambhaliya block in the coastal Saurashtra region and belongs to an OBC community. The youngest of three siblings from a “small farmer family”, he began his career as a field reporter focusing on farm issues and unemployment. By 2015, Gadhvi had joined VTV-Gujarati as a studio anchor, conducting debates on his show ‘Mahamanthan’ which made him quite popular.

In the first phase of the elections, Gujarat will go to polls on December 1, followed by the second phase on December 5. The results will be declared on December 8. The AAP has so far declared its candidates in 178 of the 182 Assembly seats. It is yet to announce candidates in four seats – Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka district), Visnagar and Kheralu (both in Mehsana district) and Mansa (Gandhinagar district).

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 06:07:13 pm
