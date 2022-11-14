Gujarat elections: AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi files nomination from Khambhaliya

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national joint secretary and the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections Isudan Gadhvi filed his nomination from Khambhalia Monday, the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of polls.

Gadhvi was declared the party’s candidate from his home constituency Khambhalia on Sunday. The seat goes to polls in phase 1 of the polls on December 1. Gadhvi filed his nominations in Khambhaliya collectorate office and was accompanied by a large number of party functionaries. The nomination was filed after Gadhvi led ‘Sankalp Yatra’ to the collectorate office with the party members.

Gadhvi hails from Pipaliya village in Jamkhambhalia block of Devbhumi Dwarka district in coastal Saurashtra and belongs to the community of other backward classes. Youngest of three siblings from a “small farmer family”, he began his career as a field reporter focusing on farm issues and unemployment. By 2015, Gadhvi joined VTV-Gujarati as a studio anchor, conducting debates on his show ‘Mahamanthan’.

Khambhalia is presently held by Congress MLA Vikram Madam, who beat the BJP’s Kalu Chavda in 2017. Khambhalia was a BJP hold from 2007 to 2014 before Congress wrested it in a bypoll. This time too, the Congress has fielded Madam while the BJP Mulu Bera.

The AAP has declared its candidates on 179 out of 182 assembly seats.

On October 27, Gadhvi began a yatra titled ‘Bas, Havey Parivartan Joiyiye (enough, now we need a change)’ from Bhimrana village in Okhamandal taluka in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. It is set to end on November 20, after covering 67 constituencies. Gadhvi held a public meeting in Khambhalia to launch the yatra.