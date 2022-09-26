Gujarat election may be completed by November end, BJP workers have no right to question Modi and Shah’s candidate selection: CR Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil Monday hinted that the Legislative Assembly election in the state might be completed by November end and warned his party workers against “groupism” telling them that they had “no right to question” the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah when it comes to the selection of candidates.

Addressing a gathering of page committee (five-member committees formed for each page of electoral rolls) members in Anand, where he also inaugurated the district Kamalam office, Paatil said party workers “should not come to Gandhinagar” to make representations for aspiring candidates.

“I feel that the (Gujarat) election will be completed by the end of November. The last two times, in 2012 and 2017, the elections were held on December 5 onwards. But this time, it may be advanced by about 10-12 days. No one has told me this and I haven’t spoken to anyone … The media will say I declared the election dates but I don’t have the power to declare the election dates.”

Warning leaders against “groupism” ahead of the ticket distributions, Paatil said that the final word on candidates rests with PM Modi and Shah. “Don’t worry about who gets the ticket… That will be decided by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. I don’t have the power to allot tickets. Many times, some of you aspiring for the tickets feel your name was cut off although you were capable, but it is not so…” he said.

“We will send the biodata of each of the aspiring leaders to Delhi. PM Modi and Amit Shah will decide based on the representations of all castes, capability, the importance of seats and so on… You do not have the right to ask why someone was given a ticket because that ultimate decision is with Modiji. Can we challenge him and ask why was someone given and why someone was not given the ticket? Forget about these differences. Anyone who comes with the lotus symbol, you have to make them win. If you have complaints, put them in front of the observers who will come later,” Paatil added.

Paatil warned the leaders to not “beeline in Gandhinagar” with aspiring leaders of their choice. “Another 100 will come with another leader after you and you both will look at each other as rivals… Please don’t try to come to Gandhinagar to seek tickets. It damages the organisation. We do not want groupism. I have come to take this assurance from you.”

Paatil further urged the page committee leaders to visit their members for tea to build rapport. “We will have the Diwali festival in between… don’t slack. You are all members of the page committee… No matter what, go and visit the homes and one of the five page (committee) members have tea with them. It is my request to not go in big groups of 25 to burden families and have them prepare 25 cups of tea. Please visit only in twos, so as to not burden the women of that house… We have seen the power of the page committees. We have won local body polls on your strength… In fact, in the last two years, we have won every single election in the state.”

Enlisting the elections won under his leadership in the state, Paatil said that the party also decided to curtail the number of positions that could be held by the party leaders simultaneously. “The BJP recently won 318 of 360 institutional and cooperative elections… We have been on a winning streak in these elections for the last two years… BJP workers have taken the responsibility of running all sugar factories, district cooperative banks, agricultural produce market committees (APMCs), agriculture banks and all but one milk dairy in the state — only your (Kaira district cooperative) dairy is not yet with BJP. This is a blemish on us. When the next election comes, we have to wipe out this blemish.”

Paatil added: “Now, in the party, anyone who contests any elections for party posts and wins, cannot contest elections in cooperative sectors… We have ended the practice of having double posts. We have decided ‘one leader, one post; one family, one post’. There are lakhs of party workers — so many have got a chance to do work in the party and contest various elections. That is why the party has been strengthened. The BJP has those workers who can win every seat in the Assembly polls. All you have to do is to win the page. We have to win by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.”

Paatil praised the Anand unit of the party for having a surplus sum of Rs 20 lakh from the funds collected to build the new office building and urged that the new office should be used to devise an “unbeatable strategy to win all seven” Assembly seats in Anand district.

He said: “The first use of this office has to be made to win all seven seats in the districts. Some people have been winning (from Anand) for years by way of unscrupulous means like setting and managing (voters) but this time the BJP Page committee is ready to give them a fitting answer. There is no other unit of the party that is as strong as the Anand district, I can see that. We have to create a record. If there is a record in anyone’s name in your district, it is up to us to change that record to the name of the BJP. Will you do it? We have to break the record.”