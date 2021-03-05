Gujarat: Elderly couple found murdered at Shanti Palace Bungalows

Teams of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Sniffer dog squad rushed to the spot and began probe.

An elderly couple was found murdered in their bungalow in a posh residential society in Sola of Ahmedabad on Friday after which multiple teams of Ahmedabad Police have started probe.

According to police, the couple — Ashok Patel (68) and Jyotsana Patel (68)— residing at Shanti Palace Bungalows near Zydus Hospital on Haibatpur intersection road in Sola of Ahmedabad, were found dead around 8.45 am.

Ashok’s body was found in the bedroom, while the body of Jyotsana was found on the staircase inside the house with multiple injuries. The bodies were sent to Civil Hospital in Sola for postmortem.

Police have found drawers and cupboards in the house ajar, indicating an alleged robbery and murder. Gold bangles worth Rs 5 lakh, cellphones and Rs 50,000 cash kept in the house were missing, police said adding that a security guard of the society saw four persons entering the house, where the couple had been staying for 15 years.

As per an FIR lodged at Sola police station against unknown persons for murder and loot, security guard Jayanti Bhai saw four persons entering the house around 8.35 am. Around 8.45 am, a security guard posted outside the house alerted the neighbours regarding the house being broken into, police added.

Ashok was earlier into plywood business and has been leading retired life for several years. The couple is survived by their son Hetarth Patel who lives in Dubai and daughter Megha Patel who lives in Naranpura of Ahmedabad. She is married to Sanjay Patel, police said.

According to sources in the police, Ashok and Jyotsana were seen having a conversation with one of their neighbours Manisha till 8.07 am when the former was also seen cleaning his SUV.

Teams of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Sniffer dog squad rushed to the spot and began probe. The investigation is being headed by Premvir Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad city.

“Three teams have been assigned for the investigation and if need be, more teams will be deployed. We are checking CCTV footage for more leads. Any senior citizen couple living on their own should contact the nearest police station to get themselves registered with our SHE teams,” said a senior police officer.