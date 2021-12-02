scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 02, 2021
MUST READ

Gujarat: Eight fishermen missing after boats capsize due to storm in Gir Somnath

"There were 12 fishermen aboard these boats and they were asleep when the boats were caught in squally winds and rough sea around 12 am on Thursday," said Gir Somnath district collector RG Gohil.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
December 2, 2021 3:11:14 pm
Fisherman killed in firing by Pakistan maritime security personnel off Gujarat coast: PoliceThe Indian Coast Guard, local police and fishermen have launched a search and rescue operation. (Representational Image)

Eight fishermen were reported missing after eight anchored fishing boats collided with each other and overturned due to stormy weather caused by a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea at Nava Bandar harbour in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district last night.

Gir Somnath district collector RG Gohil told The Indian Express: “There were 12 fishermen aboard these boats and they were asleep when the boats were caught in squally winds and rough sea around 12 am on Thursday. The boats were damaged and they capsized following the collision. While four fishermen managed to swim to safety, eight are still missing.”

Gohil said that the Indian Coast Guard, local police and fishermen had launched a search and rescue operation. “The Coast Guard has launched a Dornier aircraft and a helicopter for searching and rescuing the eight missing fishermen. However, there is no breakthrough as yet and the operation is still on,” the collector further said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

High-velocity winds, accompanied by light rainfall, swept through the Saurashtra region of Gujarat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. The state government had warned fishermen not to venture at sea due to the inclement weather and the Gir Somnath collector said that the fishermen reported missing had returned to harbour following the warning.

More from Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel talked to the Gir Somnath collector and instructed him to monitor the search and rescue operation. An official release said that the CM had also instructed chief secretary Pankaj Kumar to keep a watch over the situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement