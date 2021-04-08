Gujarat Education Minister Chudasama tests Covid positive

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was admitted at U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. Chudasama is seventh minister in the Gujarat government to test positive for the viral infection.

A close associate of Chudasama said that some personal staff members of Chudasama had tested positive for Covid-19 following which the minister also decided to get himself tested. And the test result returned positive Thursday.

“However, he does not have any symptoms and is fine. He has been admitted to the hospital as a precaution owing to some co-morbidities,” the associate added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel, Labour & Employment Minister Dilip Thakor, Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Cooperation Minister Ishvarsinh Patel had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rupani has already recovered from the infection. Similarly, Ishvarsinh Patel also recovered and has started his routine work while also attending the weekly Cabinet meeting. Saurabh Patel recovered from the infection and tested negative Thursday.

Thakor, Vasava and Jadeja are under treatment at U N Mehta Hospital and their conditions are reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Vadodara city Manisha Vakil also tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday. Vakil declared her status on social media while requesting all those who came in contact with her in last three days.

At the same time, senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue & Home) Pankaj Kumar also contracted Covid-19 infection and is undergoing treatment for the same.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel gave information on this while addressing a press conference at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. Kumar was designated to be incharge of Covid-19 situation in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar including monitoring the Civil hospital. The DyCM said that senior IAS officer Avantika Singh will take charge in the interim.

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, preliminary examinations for the recruitment of vacancies of different cadres of the Information department scheduled on April 10 have been postponed indefinitely. An official release stated that new date for the examination will be declared later on.

The authorities of Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar announced closure of the temple premises for visitors from April 9 till April 30.