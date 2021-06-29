Gujarat education dept: Universities told to vaccinate students, staff before exams

Social distancing has to be maintained at the examination centres along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the education department for hostel inmates. (Representational)

The Gujarat education department has asked all state-run and private universities to conduct offline exams for final semester of graduation and post-graduation courses in July only after mandatory vaccination camps for students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the education department Monday, offline exams would be conducted for all courses except medical and pharmacy.

“A common academic calendar has been declared by the education department for the academic session 2021-22. The academic calendar stipulates holding offline exams only after directions from the state government. Looking at the improvement in the prevailing Covid-19 situation and also keeping in view the students’ future, after detailed deliberations, it has been decided to conduct final semester exams for graduation courses and for postgraduate students as per these directions,” the GR states.

The vaccination camps have to be conducted with the assistance of local bodies — municipal corporations, nagar palikas and panchayats. Every university has been asked to keep in mind the prevailing conditions in its area along with the safety of its students and staff, and follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

Social distancing has to be maintained at the examination centres along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the education department for hostel inmates.