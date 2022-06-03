Gujarat Education Department’s Vidya Sameeksha Kendra to be replicated nationwide

The Union Ministry of Education has laid out a plan for the nationwide replication of the Gujarat Education Department’s Vidya Sameeksha Kendra (VSK) and every state is ready to implement it from 2022-23, a senior official said in Gandhinagar Thursday.

VSK helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralised summative and periodic assessments of learning outcomes of students.

“As per the national-level calculation, of the total 25 crore children, child-wise data of 21 crore has already been prepared by states. These need to be connected to all benefits and learning levels of the child,” Anita Karwal, Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, urged the states during her presentation at the two-day ‘National Conference of School Education Ministers’ at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The move to adopt VSK across India comes less than two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the same during his visit to VSK in Gandhinagar on April 18.

The national surveillance system will be known as NVSK—NDEAR (National Digital Education Architecture) Vidya Sameeksha Kendra. States such as Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh have already come forward to seek funds for the VSK, she added.