Pre-school certificate not mandatory for Class 1 admission: Gujarat government to schools

With this, the Education Department issued a written directive on July 20 asking grant-in-aid and private schools to admit those students who do not have a pre-school certificate in Class 1 (Source:Pixabay)

In June, at the beginning of the academic year, several people from across the state visited the Education Department headquarters in Gandhinagar to highlight an issue which had gone unnoticed by the authorities so far. They have a common concern: their children were denied admission in Class I by self financed schools citing that they lack ‘pre-school certificate’.

While the issue was ‘sorted’ by giving oral directions to the respective schools, in July a few other parents from Ahmedabad City visited the education department’s headquarters in Gandhinagar with similar complaints.

With this, the Education Department issued a written directive on July 20 asking grant-in-aid and private schools to admit those students who do not have a pre-school certificate in Class 1.