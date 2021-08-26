Gujarat: Edu officials’ delegation from Delhi at CCC 2.0

August 26, 2021 1:59:28 am
A delegation of senior education officials from Delhi including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Manoj Ahuja, Additional Secretary Ministry of Education Santosh Sarangi, Central Institute of Educational Training (CIET) chairperson Amarendra Behera and Director Ministry of Education Rajnish Kumar visited the Command and Control Centre 2.0 in Gandhinagar Wednesday.
The team of officials was briefed on functioning of CCC 2.0 along with other initiatives including Gunotsav 2.0, Praveshotsav 2.0, school accreditation, online attendance, school readiness, teachers’ readiness survey taken by education department in last three years.
