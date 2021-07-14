Gujarat: Physical classes to resume on Thursday; edu dept issues SOP for schools, colleges

As per the guidelines issued by the government education to all schools irrespective its affiliation have to ensure that students maintain social distance, wear face masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Representational)

With physical classes resuming for class 12 students and colleges Thursday, the state education department, in its notification issued Wednesday, said written consent from parents is mandatory for students to attend the classes.

Though attending on-campus classes would be optional for students as attendance is not mandatory, institutes have to ensure 50 per cent of attendance on alternate days.

As per the guidelines issued by the government education to all schools irrespective its affiliation have to ensure that students maintain social distance, wear face masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for colleges, the education department stated that the institute has to ensure no crowding on the campus, for which they have to call students in batches in order to appropriately restrict the students’ numbers on the campus.

Along with Covid-appropriate behaviour, there is no permission to gather on the campus’ ground, parking areas or any other areas as well as before and after the class students are not allowed to gather and leave the campus immediately. Also, entry-exit has to be arranged in batches for students to manage overcrowding.

While, all kinds of sports activities where students have to come in physical contact are banned, the guidelines issued by the state government for gymnasiums would apply to these on the campus.

As per detailed SOPs for hostels, not more than two students in one room are allowed with no permission to students with Covid symptoms in any case.

Further, food is to be served to students in small groups where thermal screening of students and provision for sanitisers and face mask has to be ensured at entry and exit points of both hostels and academic campuses.

The education institutes will partially open from July 15 with Class 12, higher and technical institutes opening for students with 50 per cent capacity, the state government had declared on July 9.

The decision taken by the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani applies to over 6.82 lakh students who are enrolled in 8333 government, grant-in-aid and private higher secondary schools. The decision will also cover 8.85 lakh students of 1609 higher education institutes affiliated to universities along with 2.78 lakh students registered under different courses of engineering, pharmacy and polytechnic with 489 technical institutes in the state.