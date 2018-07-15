Gujarat: ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.97 crore in Jamnagar land grab case

According to ED officers, Patel settled the matter with the victims ‘in lieu of Rs 7 crore which was credited in the accounts of his associates’. According to ED officers, Patel settled the matter with the victims ‘in lieu of Rs 7 crore which was credited in the accounts of his associates’.

The Enforcement Directorate, Ahmedabad Zonal Office, has attached assets worth Rs 3.97 crore of Jaysukh Ranpariya and his associates in a land grab case in Jamnagar. The ED lodged a complaint in November 2016 on the basis of two FIRs registered by Jamnagar police for grabbing properties worth over Rs 135 crore by forging power of attorneys of the victims.

According to ED officers, Patel settled the matter with the victims ‘in lieu of Rs 7 crore which was credited in the accounts of his associates’. The officials said the assets of four associates of Patel, Chandrakant Vallabhbhai Sanghani, Jaman Devjibhai Moliya, Pravin Purshottambhai Chovatiya and Mayur Maganbhai Sabhaya, were attached.

