Friday, February 05, 2021
Gujarat: EC revises election expenditure limit

For the municipal corporations, a candidate will be able to spend maximum Rs 6 lakh. Earlier, the limit was Rs 4 lakh.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | February 5, 2021 6:57:44 pm
A candidate of taluka panchayat was earlier restricted to spend maximum Rs 1.25 lakh which has been increased to Rs 2 lakh.

The Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) has revised the maximum limit of election expenditure set by it for the candidates of various institutes of self governance during the elections. The revised expenditure limits were declared by the SEC in a press statement on Friday.



For a candidate fighting election of a nagar palika with more than nine wards, the limit has been revised to Rs 2.25 lakh from the earlier Rs 1.5 lakh. The same limit for a candidate contesting election from a nagar palika of less than nine wards has been revised to Rs 1.5 lakh from the earlier Rs 1 lakh.



