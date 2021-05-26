Gujarat eases night curfew in 36 cities by an hour

Huge crowd appears after authorities announce to reopen market from 9AM to 3PM amidst COVID-induced lockdown in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Gujarat government has decided to decrease the duration of night curfew in 36 towns by an hour. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The new night curfew timings — 9 pm to 6 am — will be implemented from Friday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Rupani said, “We have worked very hard during April and May. The number of new Covid cases being reported daily had touched 14,500 around April 30. Today we have controlled Covid and number of new cases being reported daily have fallen to 3,200… It has also been decided (in the cabinet) that… the curfew which was from 8 pm to 6 am in 36 cities, will now be from 9 pm.”

This is the first time the state government is easing the night curfew in the urban centres after it was introduced in the first week of April. The move is expected to benefit the hotel and restaurant industry who are not allowed to provide take-aways beyond 8 pm. The industry had sought relaxations for take-aways till 11 pm.

The government said there was no change in day-time restrictions in these 36 cities where shops are allowed to open between 9 am and 3 pm. On Tuesday, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) had written to the state government requesting them to allow shops to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm.