Ease of Doing Business Bill cleared in Assembly: ‘Main aim to cut regulatory burden, simplify processes’

THE STATE Assembly on Friday passed by a majority vote the Gujarat Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, that proposes to amend certain provisions in five legislations in the state “to enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business”. The Bill was presented in the House by Minister of State for Industries Jayram Gamit.

Quoting Gamit, an official statement said, “…the main objective of this Bill is to reduce the unnecessary regulatory burden on industries and citizens, simplify processes, promote self-declaration and self-certification, and strengthen a risk-based and technology-driven administrative system. It outlines a path toward trust-based governance by reducing the need for mandatory prior approvals and physical touchpoints in low-risk activities.”

“By bringing 12 corrective clauses across five different state laws under a single umbrella, this Bill has simplified the legislative process and saved the time of the House,” it added.

The five state laws certain provisions of which have been proposed to be amended in the Bill include The Gujarat Medical Council Act, 1967, The Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013, The Gujarat (Right of Citizen to Public Services) Act, 2013, The Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2019, and The Gujarat Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Act, 2019.

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Listing some of the salient proposed amendments in The Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013, the statement added that fire safety standards have been made risk-based and performance-oriented. “Rules will be aligned according to local conditions and building types, thereby reducing compliance costs,” it said.

About proposed amendments to The Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2019, the government release stated, “Registration will become easier through self-declaration and self-certification…Shops and establishments will have the facility to operate 24/7 on any day of the week, subject to applicable laws regarding working hours, rest intervals, and terms of employment.”

It also said that with the proposed amendments to The Gujarat Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Act, “The ‘Right to Business’ framework for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be further strengthened. Additional 8 state laws—including those related to cooperatives, electricity, GIDC, and irrigation—have been aligned with the facilitation framework.”

Whereas with amendment to Gujarat Medical Council Act, 1967, the release stated, “It will become easier for doctors registered in other states to obtain registration in Gujarat on the basis of self-declaration, thereby accelerating medical services and professional mobility.”

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Under the proposed amendment to The Gujarat (Right of Citizen to Public Services) Act, 2013, a technology-driven ‘auto-appeal’ and ‘auto-escalation’ mechanism will be implemented so that if a public service or grievance is not resolved within the prescribed time frame, the matter automatically gets escalated to higher authorities.

Quoting Gamit the statement added, “These legislative amendments will prove to be an important milestone for the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026—announced with the resolve of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat @2047’—as well as …for the upcoming 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 (‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’) to be held next January.”