Gujarat: Devbhoomi Dwarka Dy Collector detained for ‘accepting bribe’ of Rs 3 L

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained Devbhoomi Dwarka Deputy Collector ND Bhetariya for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh in exchange of providing arms license. According to officials of Gujarat ACB, a trap was set on Thursday where the accused was held in his office accepting the bribe amount.

“A complainant had approached us stating that Devbhoomi Dwarka Deputy Collector ND Bhetariya (Grade 1) had demanded Rs 3 lakh for granting arms license to three applicants for crop protection purpose. A trap was set and the official was detained accepting the bribe amount today,” read a statement from the Gujarat ACB.

Meanwhile, the ACB in another trap case detained a Taluka development officer in Gir Somnath for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5000. According to ACB

officials, Amrut Parmar, Taluka Development Officer (Grade 2) Sutrapada, had demanded Rs 5,000 from a civil contractor in exchange of providing him work completion certificate and pending cheque amount of Rs 5.5 lakh.