Gujarat Dy CM at pre-budget meet: ‘Compensate Gujarat for loss due to Prohibition’

Compensating Gujarat for the excise and revenue loss due to the implementation of the Prohibition law, scrapping the ‘compulsory’ element of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and more grants under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana — these were among a long list of representations and suggestions handed over to the Centre by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at the pre-budget meeting with Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and junior minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi on Friday.

A government release quoted Patel, who also holds the finance and health portfolio, as saying in the meeting that the the process for the PMFBY should be “simplified” and that “only those willing to take the insurance should be covered under it. Crop insurance scheme should not be compulsory”.

Currently the PMFBY is compulsory for all farmers, including sharecroppers and tenant farmers, who have been sanctioned Seasonal Agricultural Operations loans from financial institutions (i.e. loanee farmers) for the notified crop seasons. Only non-loanee farmers have been given an option to take the scheme.

Patel also told the meeting, “Gujarat has a Prohibition law in place. States which do not have the Prohibition law earn crores of revenue from excise and other taxes, which Gujarat does not get. In order to achieve the aim of Article 47 of the Constitution (“…the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health”) and to encourage Gujarat to continue to implement the law, the state should be compensated for the revenue lost because of the Prohibition”.

Sources told The Indian Express that larger states, that did not have the Prohibition law, earned between Rs 10,000-15,000 crore per annum as excise revenue, which could be around what Gujarat was losing.

Patel went on to seek grants from the Centre for running higher secondary schools under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyaan. He said that the grant at present did not cover grant-in-aid schools whose cost of teaching and administration had to be borne by the state government completely.

Seeking higher wages for ASHA, anganwadi and midday meal scheme workers, Patel said that their honorarium should be raised as also the allocation from the Centre to states towards widow, senior citizen and divyang pensions.

Patel said in the meeting that Gujarat was a very disciplined state as far as finances were concerned and had not taken any short-term loan or overdraft in the last 20 years.

Patel also demanded grants for Gujarat under the Centre’s ‘nal ka jal’ (piped water) scheme, because “inspite of being a water-deficient state, it has planned and provided for 78 per cent of homes in the state to have potable water running from taps.”