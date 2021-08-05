Gujarat sees dry spell, rainfall deficit across the state

Barring only three districts of Patan (-17 per cent), Anand (-16 per cent) and Botad (-19 per cent) that have received normal rainfall (between +19 and -19 per cent), the entire state is under deficit rainfall. (Representative image)

Despite an early onset of monsoon, Gujarat is under a dry spell as it has received nearly nine per cent less average rainfall as compared to previous year, this monsoon season.

Gujarat reported the onset of Southwest monsoon in its southern parts of Valsad on June 9, nearly five days earlier than the usual which is June 15. Within two weeks, the monsoon progressed and covered the entire state.

Recording a deficit monsoon season, against 45 per cent average rainfall recorded as on August 5 in 2020, the state has got only 36 per cent of the season’s average rainfall share this year.

The deficiency is reported from across the state. Barring only three districts of Patan (-17 per cent), Anand (-16 per cent) and Botad (-19 per cent) that have received normal rainfall (between +19 and -19 per cent), the entire state is under deficit rainfall. Even these three districts are on the border of deficient rainfall.

The highest deficit is recorded in districts of Aravalli, Surendranagar, Tapi, Gir Somnath and Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar.

“The deficit is likely to continue till August 15. Since no rainfall system is being developed over the state, there is no rainfall expected across the state till August 15,” India Meteorological Department’s regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

The deficit is majorly attributed to less rainfall recorded in July. As compared to previous year, the state has reported lesser rainfall in July where in the same month in 2020, 228 mm rainfall was recorded while this year it is only 176 mm.

The deficit when compared among regions too reflects a major gap, especially in Kutch and Saurashtra. Against 90 per cent of the season’s rainfall recorded in Kutch region as on August 5, 2020 this year barely 32 per cent rainfall is recorded. Similarly, the Saurashtra region is suffering from a deficit of 40 per cent rainfall, this year.

Against 372 mm total rainfall recorded in the state till August 5, 2020, this monsoon season the state has witnessed 303 mm rainfall, so far.