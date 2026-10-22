Packed in raisin and drink packets, 7 kgs of heroin, MD worth Rs 25 cr seized in Gujarat

The Gujarat Police on Thursday seized over seven kgs of heroin and mephedrone worth around Rs 25 crore, which were packed in raisin and instant drink cover and hidden under the seats of a car, from three persons on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway.
Police identified the arrested accused as Tifel Nokhej, 44, and Kafeel Ahmed, 59, from New Delhi and Mohammad Imran Alvi, 38, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, all with previous crime records.
Crime branch teams of Surat and Ahmedabad followed a lead and flagged down the car, a Mahindra XUV, at Ramol on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway to find the packets hidden in a cavity under the seats. Hidden inside was more than 4.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 22.6 crore, and over 2.4 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2.9 crore, police said.
“Nokhej is an accused in smuggling 100 grams of heroin in Amritsar in 2014 and acting as a ‘pilot’ (scout/escort) for the smuggling of 300 kg heroin in 2019. Alvi is involved in various crimes such as extortion, human trafficking (illegal migration rackets), and fraud. Ahmed was previously caught with 18.5 kg charas (hashish) in Jaipur, 100 grams of MD (mephedrone) in Ahmedabad, and 3 kg Alprazolam while out on parole in Rajasthan,” police said in a statement.
Surat DCP (Crime) Bhavesh P Rojiya had been investigating this gang for the last one-and-a-half years, police said.
“On October 21, he received specific intelligence indicating that three members of the gang were arriving in Ahmedabad carrying a consignment of drugs. Acting on this, a team from the Surat City Crime Branch, in coordination with the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, tracked down the members of this gang and apprehended them near the Ramol Toll Plaza on the Ahmedabad – Vadodara Expressway,” the statement said.
They were en route to Ahmedabad city to deliver the contraband to an individual named Aslam, who resides in Rajkot, police said.
The police said that “members of the gang procure drug consignments from both within India and abroad, and are involved in large-scale distribution of these narcotics across Ahmedabad city, various regions of Gujarat, Delhi, and other states. An investigation has been initiated to determine how this consignment was smuggled into India and the specific channels or means through which it was brought in.”
Further, investigation is also underway regarding the individuals allegedly responsible for supplying the consignment from Bengal, the person from Rajasthan who provided the consignment of mephedrone, and those who sent the consignment from Afghanistan, police said. Inquiries are being conducted to determine if there are any links to international or inter-state drug syndicates, or connections to other individuals involved in the large-scale production and distribution of drugs.