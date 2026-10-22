Packed in raisin and drink packets, 7 kgs of heroin, MD worth Rs 25 cr seized in Gujarat

The Gujarat Police on Thursday seized over seven kgs of heroin and mephedrone worth around Rs 25 crore, which were packed in raisin and instant drink cover and hidden under the seats of a car, from three persons on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway.

Police identified the arrested accused as Tifel Nokhej, 44, and Kafeel Ahmed, 59, from New Delhi and Mohammad Imran Alvi, 38, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, all with previous crime records.

Crime branch teams of Surat and Ahmedabad followed a lead and flagged down the car, a Mahindra XUV, at Ramol on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway to find the packets hidden in a cavity under the seats. Hidden inside was more than 4.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 22.6 crore, and over 2.4 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2.9 crore, police said.