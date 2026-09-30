500 kg, Rs 3000 crore, 5 Pak nationals: Massive drug bust near Lakshadweep

A joint operation between the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has led to a massive drug bust. About 526 kg of narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, worth Rs 3,000 crore, have been seized from a dhow crewed by five Pakistan nationals. The seizure took place west of the Lakshadweep Islands on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday, “Executing precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence, Bharatiya Tatrakshak (ICG) assets maintained unyielding tracking before initiating hot pursuit, neutralizing the target, and boarding a suspicious Iranian dhow on September 25.

“The high-seas operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 526 kilograms of high-grade contraband — comprising heroin and methamphetamine — valued at over Rs 3,000 crore in international markets, alongside the swift apprehension of five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel,” the statement said. The dhow, its crew, and the seized contraband were sent to Mumbai with an armed escort for joint interrogation and multi-agency legal proceedings.