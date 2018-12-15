Gujarat: Drought-tolerant jowar makes a splash this Rabi season

At a time when many farmers in the state are struggling for water to irrigate their crops, the “drought-tolerant crop” jowar (Sorghum) has made an impact on Rabi sowing.

There has been a 112 per cent increase in the area sown with this millet compared to the three-year average sowing figures for the crop in the state.

As per figures from the state’s agriculture department, Jowar is the only crop to have crossed 100 per cent sowing this Rabi season, as on December 10. Over 33,000 hectares of the crop has been sown, which is 113 per cent more than the three year average of 29,351 hectares. In comparison, both irrigated and unirrigated wheat have barely crossed 50 per cent of their average sowing area of 9.47 lakh hectares and 37,000 hectares, respectively.

“Due to poor rains this year, we expect more farmers to go for drought-tolerant crops like jowar. Apart from being used for food, jowar also sells as fodder for cattle. So in a drought year, we will see a lot of farmers falling back on jowar not just for themselves, but also for their cattle,” said Sagar Rabari, founder and head of Gujarat Khedut Ekta Manch, a body of farmers in the state.

Almost 75 per cent of the jowar sown so far across Gujarat is in the coastal district of Porbandar. This district alone recorded sowing in over 24,600 hectares, which is more than twice the area that was sown last year (9,000 hectares). The other districts that have sown this crop include Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Chhota Udepur and Aravalli.

Pratap Khistariya, whose family owns about 58 bighas of land near Ranavav in Porbandar district, said, “This year it hardly rained in our district. So farmers are going for jowar as it requires very little water. Secondly, due to the drought conditions, the cost of fodder has doubled compared to last year and so farmers get more money by selling jowar.”

As on December 10, Rabi crop has been sown in 20.93 lakh hectares, which is only 67 per cent of the average sowing recorded in the last three years.