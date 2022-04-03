Gujarat: DRI seizes diamonds worth Rs 1.06 cr at airport; 1 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested an accused and confiscated 304.629 carat diamonds worth 1.06 crores at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad on March 31.

According to DRI officials, the accused person was allegedly trying to smuggle Indian origin diamonds from Ahmedabad to Dubai.

DRI officials further added that the accused was a native of Mumbai and was allegedly hired by a diamond trader for smuggling purposes.

“During the enquiry, it came to notice that the passenger had not declared the quantity of the diamonds and the foreign currency to the authorities at the Airport. Subsequent examination and valuation of said diamonds were carried out in presence of Government approved valuer,” said DRI.

“It revealed that the diamonds were of 304.629 carats and had a market value of more than Rs. 1 crores. The passenger admitted that he had indulged in the smuggling of the diamonds out of India. He also informed that he was offered a commission for the said purpose by a Dubai based Diamond trader,” it added.

“Specific intelligence was received that an accused was trying to smuggle Indian origin diamonds by concealing them in his luggage.

During examination of his baggage, multiple loose diamonds of varying sizes and quantities, packed in 15 small transparent plastic bags, were found…,” said the DRI.