Gujarat: Doctors call off strike after minister’s assurance

Doctors of government medical colleges called off the strike on Friday after Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday assured them that the announcements made by him to address the demands of the doctors will be implemented expeditiously,

Patel had on Thursday made a slew of announcements to address some of the demands of senior government doctors who were on strike since April 4.

The health minister assured that in the first phase of regularising ad-hoc appointments, appropriate orders for 92 and 22 medical teachers will be issued by April 30 and that benefits of the career advancement scheme (CAS) under the New Pension Scheme and benefits applicable under the Tiku Commission will be implemented by June 30.

Additionally, the minister added that a non-practising allowance for dental tutors and AYUSH tutors and vaidyas is also under consideration.

On April 7, with health services disrupted owing to the strike, the health minister had announced that the state will pay NPA in arrears, regularise ad-hoc services and ensure direct recruitment and promotion of doctors under the medical education and services division of the health department.

Nearly 10,000 doctors of government hospitals, government medical colleges, Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS) doctors and dental teachers of government medical colleges under the aegis of Gujarat Government Doctors Forum (GGDF) were on strike since April 4.

One of the key demands of the protesting doctors is to end the contractual hiring, which remains unaddressed by the government as on date.