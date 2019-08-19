Gujarat: Doctor held for negligence seven months after patient dies

Seven months after a 33-year-old woman died due to a cotton mop being left behind in her abdomen — in a surgery conducted by a doctor at Lunawada in Mahisagar — police arrested the doctor after reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed negligence on her part.

Dr Shaila Bhuriya, a surgeon who runs Arohi Maternity Clinic in Lunawada taluka of Mahisagar, was arrested by a team of Mahisagar Police on Saturday evening under IPC section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The incident had occurred on January 9 when Geeta Khant (33), a native of Malekpur Padadi village in Lunawada Taluka of Mahisagar, underwent a Caesarean operation at Arohi Maternity Clinic.

However, her health deteriorated hours after the operation, after which she was referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

The woman died at the SSG Hospital due to complications arising out of the operation, after which it was revealed in the post-mortem that a cotton mop was left in her abdomen.

A police case was lodged on the same day against the hospital management, after a complaint was submitted by the victim’s family.

“We sent the post-mortem report to the FSL after which the report came, recently. It mentioned that the woman suffered from abdomen infections due to a cotton mop left behind in her stomach. We have arrested the doctor now,” said a police officer in Mahisagar.