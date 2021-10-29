Gujarat: Dispute between hotel owners, neighbours turns communal

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday adjourned to November 17 the hearing in a dispute between owners of a new hotel in Anand and their neighbour, a prominent oncologist, over alleged illegal construction after the urban development authority sought time to submit its report as an affidavit.

The case, pertaining to Hotel Blue Ivy — co-owned by Hindu and Muslim partners — took a communal turn on Sunday when residents of the neighbourhood joined a protest, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, allegedly making abusive comments against the minority community, and washing the road facing the hotel to “purify” it.

The owners of the hotel, which was scheduled for inauguration on October 24, have been accused of violating construction restrictions. Oncologist Dr Shailesh Shah, who has been leading the protests, has also alleged that the clearance of the property sale by the Revenue Department is in violation of The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provisions of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, popularly known as the “Disturbed Areas Act”. Shah moved a petition in January, seeking that the court directs the authorities to “remove the illegal construction being put up” by Blueivy Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

On Thursday, the urban development authority submitted before court that a physical inspection of the premises was made and a report was prepared, which will be submitted to the court as an affidavit by the next date of a hearing scheduled for November 17.

In an earlier hearing, the HC had issued notices to the state, the Anand district collector, Anand Vallabh Vidhyanagar — Karamsad Urban Development Authority (UDA), and Blueivy Hospitality. The UDA, on October 25, had sought time from the court “to indicate about to what extent unauthorised construction, if any, is made by… (Blueivy Hospitality) …after proper measurement of the premises”.

Advocate Deepak Sanchela, appearing for the urban development authority, submitted before the court that although the hotel had installed fire safety systems, it was not granted a building use (BU) permit by the authority. It was also submitted that the hotel had breached one side of the margin of the building through unauthorised construction.

Shah’s counsel pointed out that the hotel, without a BU permit, started functioning and was leasing out its hall for events.

Senior district officials told The Indian Express that the hotel owners have refused to file a complaint regarding the protests that were held outside the premises on Sunday. However, police have initiated an inquiry into the comments made by the protesters against the Muslim community, after receiving a representation from a local community leader.

Anand SP Ajit Rajiaan told The Indian Express, “We have set up an inquiry based on the representation into the comments that could have hurt religious sentiments of the community. The rest of the matter (the dispute) is sub-judice…”