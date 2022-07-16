Gujarat discoms warn consumers against rampant fake messages

Warning customers not to respond to fake SMSes or WhatsApp messages about electricity disconnection, power distribution companies, including Torrent Power, Friday said both their employees and customers have been getting hoax messages from fraudsters and miscreants.

“Over the past few months, there have been an increasing number of reports of fake SMS and or WhatsApp messages being sent to consumers across the country by fraudsters/miscreants claiming that the Customer’s power connection would be disconnected at 09:30/10.30 PM, as the previous month bill was not updated. In these fake messages, customers are also asked to get in touch with the company officer and a personal mobile number is also mentioned in the message. Torrent Power urges its customers not to respond to any such messages or call the number provided in fake messages,” the company stated in an official statement Friday.

“Cautioning customers against such fraudsters, the company would like to inform that the fraudsters pose as Call Centre Executives and then ask unsuspecting citizens to share their bank details and OTP or ask them to download a software that gives the fraudster total control of the customer’s mobile/laptop, enabling them to steal banking related information and carry out fraudulent transactions,” the statement added.

Torrent Power supplies electricity to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat cities in the state.

A senior company official said it has come to the notice of the company that both its customers and its own employees have been getting such fake messages.

Even state electricity distribution companies have also been warning their respective customers of the rampant

fake messages.