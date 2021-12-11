scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Disaster mitigation institute director to be on World Humanitarian Forum board

🔴 Bhatt’s recent global report on adapting humanitarian action to the effects of climate change has attracted international attention from foundations and UN bodies engaged in humanitarian crisis worldwide.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 11, 2021 5:13:33 am
All India Disaster Mitigation Institute, Mihir R Bhatt, World Humanitarian Forum, WHF news, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“It is my honour to receive this invitation and I will take India’s humanitarian work at global level and bring new ideas and technology from global experience to India”, Bhatt said.

Director of All India Disaster Mitigation Institute, Mihir R Bhatt is invited to be on the Board of World Humanitarian Forum (WHF).

Bhatt who heads Ahmedabad-based All India Disaster Mitigation Institute that has worked in over 59 cities and 89 districts in India and over nine countries in the Asia Pacific, is currently working on accountability to affected population, cascading risks, and co-location of hazards in desert, delta, metro city, and high altitude communities.

“It is my honour to receive this invitation and I will take India’s humanitarian work at global level and bring new ideas and technology from global experience to India”, Bhatt said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bhatt’s recent global report on adapting humanitarian action to the effects of climate change has attracted international attention from foundations and UN bodies engaged in humanitarian crisis worldwide.

World Humanitarian Forum is the largest and inclusive non-partisan forum in humanitarian aid and international development guiding the actions and thinking around humanitarian crisis.

More from Ahmedabad

Established after the 1987–89 Gujarat droughts, the All India Disaster Mitigation Institute (AIDMI) is a registered public charitable trust based in Ahmedabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement