Disaster mitigation institute director to be on World Humanitarian Forum board

Director of All India Disaster Mitigation Institute, Mihir R Bhatt is invited to be on the Board of World Humanitarian Forum (WHF).

Bhatt who heads Ahmedabad-based All India Disaster Mitigation Institute that has worked in over 59 cities and 89 districts in India and over nine countries in the Asia Pacific, is currently working on accountability to affected population, cascading risks, and co-location of hazards in desert, delta, metro city, and high altitude communities.

“It is my honour to receive this invitation and I will take India’s humanitarian work at global level and bring new ideas and technology from global experience to India”, Bhatt said.

Bhatt’s recent global report on adapting humanitarian action to the effects of climate change has attracted international attention from foundations and UN bodies engaged in humanitarian crisis worldwide.

World Humanitarian Forum is the largest and inclusive non-partisan forum in humanitarian aid and international development guiding the actions and thinking around humanitarian crisis.

Established after the 1987–89 Gujarat droughts, the All India Disaster Mitigation Institute (AIDMI) is a registered public charitable trust based in Ahmedabad.