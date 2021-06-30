Gujarat: Diploma engg institutes pin hopes on mass promotion of Class 10 students

The Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses (ACPDC), central authority for admissions, is hoping that mass-promotion of nearly 8.57 lakh Class 10 students this year will address the issue and bring down the vacant seats in the 2021-22 academic session.

Institutes running diploma courses in engineering where 30 per cent to 43 per cent seats have been going vacant over the past five years are banking on state government’s decision to mass-promote Class 10 students this year. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared Class 10 results Tuesday promoting 8,57,204 students.

Admissions at 31 government, 104 self-financed, two under public private partnership mode and 5 grant-in-aid diploma engineering colleges in Gujarat have declined from 70 per cent in 2016-17 to 57 per cent in 2020-21.

“We believe this year’s mass promotion will fill nearly 70 to 80 per cent diploma engineering seats. Certainly the number of vacant seats will reduce across colleges and branches,” ACPDC member secretary Bhaskar Iyer told The Indian Express.

Among reasons cited for an increase in non-takers for diploma engineering seats over the past five years, authorities claimed decline in demand for certain branches added with an increase in seats, especially in private colleges. The number of seats jumped by more than 14,000 from 60,469 in 2016-’17 to 74,715 in 2019-’20. During the period, the institutes recorded the highest percentage of vacant seats-from 30 per cent to 45 per cent — admission percentage was 70 per cent in 2016-’17 and 55 per cent in 2019-20.

Majority of this hike was in self-financed institutes with 8,672 seats against 5,574 additional seats introduced in government and grant-in-aid colleges.

While authorities did not rule out a shift in preference among students from diploma to degree engineering, they also admitted a change in preference for engineering branches.

“The trend began after 2011-’12 when state government introduced semester system and grading system over marks for Class 11 and 12 science streams. With this, the Class 12 board results saw immense improvement. Students who otherwise would shy away from science streams were attracted towards it. Thus, students who would otherwise opt for diploma engineering courses after Class 10 went for Class 11 science streams,” said PB Shah, officer on special duty (OSD), ACPDC.

Another reason cited by colleges is the change in preference for engineering branches. Branches such as electronics and communication, instrument and control, and electrical engineering have become less popular in the past three years, with reason attributed as “less employability”.

Against these, the demand for computer science, Information Technology (IT) and architectural engineering increased manifold.

“However, the number of sanctioned seats by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is limited. So, it cannot be said that the decline in demand is compensated by the hike in demand for other branches,” said Iyer. Admission to over 64,000 diploma engineering seats opened on June 17 for which online registration is open till July 15. Candidates do not have to submit or get any document verified in person.