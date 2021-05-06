Gujarat: Dip in new cases, number of tests; positivity rate over nine per cent

A Covid-19 patient waits for admission outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on May 4, 2021. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

As Gujarat continues to report a slight dip in its daily surge of new Covid-19 cases, testing numbers continue to tank as of May 4. In 12 days, testing numbers have dropped by almost 26 per cent. From testing a little less than 1.90 lakh samples a day on April 23, the state on May 4 tested nearly 1.40 lakh samples a day. Test positivity rate on the other hand continues to be above nine per cent.

As per the state health bulletin, 792 patients were on the ventilator on Wednesday and 133 others succumbed to the infection as another 12,955 new cases were added. The state officially till date has reported over 6.32 lakh cases and nearly 7,900 deaths.

Ahmedabad city reported 4,174 new cases and 22 deaths. As per data provided by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, in the past one week — between April 26 and May 2 — 15,576 RTPCR tests were being conducted each day in the city., of the total daily average tests of nearly 27,000. As per AMC, drive-through testing is currently available at seven places and around 7,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted on a daily basis.

The past week’s testing numbers however indicate a drop compared to the testing conducted between April 19 and 25, when an average of 28,184 tests were being conducted each day, which included antigen tests as well as RT-PCR tests. The average daily RT-PCR tests in this week hovered around 16,000 daily.

Several other districts in the state are testing fewer than a 1,000 samples a day. These include Aravalli, Botad, Dahod, Dang, Patan and Surendranagar.

After reporting 84 cases on May 4 against 642 samples, Patan is seeing a test positivity rate of 13.08 percent. Surendranagar reported 62 cases against 343 samples on May 4, recording the day’s test positivity rate at 18 per cent. Dahod, where 162 new cases were reported Tuesday against 769 samples tested, saw its day’s test positivity rate at over 21 per cent. Aravalli’s test positivity rate stood at nearly 13 percent with 787 samples tested on May 4.