Gujarat: Dip in new cases, Covid tally crosses 1.73 lakh

In October, the state had added over 35,600 cases, a drop from September when it had reported around 41,000 cases. (Representational)

Gujarat saw a further decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 935 fresh cases reported Saturday which took the state’s total virus count to over 1.73 lakh. In October, the state had added over 35,600 cases, a drop from September when it had reported around 41,000 cases.

Meanwhile, five patients succumbed to the infection on the day, a state health bulletin said.

On Saturday, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia announced that Ahmedabad city traffic police inspector AS Damor, a frontline Covid worker had succumbed to the infection.

Surat saw one patient from the municipal corporation limits succumb to the disease as did two patients from Ahmedabad city limits, while the remaining fatalities were reported from Rajkot and Patan.

After Narmada reported over 24 cases on Friday, the district saw a drastic dip – recording only three new cases in the 24-hour span. Meanwhile, Navsari reported no new cases. For the third consecutive day, at least three districts did not report a single Covid-19 case. Both districts of Narmada and Navsari have seen a decline in testing as well, hovering around 500-odd samples a day.

Less than half (14) of the total districts in Gujarat tested over a 1,000 samples on Friday.

As Gujarat continues to discharge more patients each day than it admits institutionally, the number of active cases, that is patients currently undergoing treatment, has seen a decline to nearly 13,000.

