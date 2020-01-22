Gujarat: Dinu Solanki granted four-day bail to attend family weddings in Feb

A special CBI court, in July last year, had found seven persons guilty under IPC Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing Disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy to commit an offence). (File photo) A special CBI court, in July last year, had found seven persons guilty under IPC Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing Disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy to commit an offence). (File photo)

Accused of the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa in July 2010, former BJP MP Dinu Solanki was granted four days of temporary bail by the Gujarat High Court (HC), on Tuesday, for attending weddings in his family. Solanki had sought 21 days for the same.

The temporary bail had been sought for attending three weddings in his family between February 9 and 11, on the ground that two of his brothers had expired and thus, he was required at the weddings of his grandnephews (grandsons of the deceased brothers). Dinu Solanki granted four-day bail to attend family weddings in Feb

However, the relief as sought by the accused was opposed by CBI advocate MG Kapadia, stating that Solanki had only undergone imprisonment of 11 months and 3 days as of January 21. The court, thus, granted relief of four days from the date of release.

A special CBI court, in July last year, had found seven persons guilty under IPC Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing Disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy to commit an offence). Dinu was sentenced to life imprisonment after which he had filed an appeal against his conviction in November 2019.

In 2010, Amit Jethwa had uncovered then Junagadh BJP MP Dinu Solanki’s involvement in illegal mining within a radius of five km from the Gir Sanctuary area boundary, through an RTI he had filed. He had also filed a special civil application in the HC. On July 20, 2010, Jethwa was shot dead by two persons opposite the HC.

