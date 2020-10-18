Gujarat: Differently-abled girl’s body found with throat slit, cops suspect rape

The girl had gone missing on Friday evening from a village in Banaskantha.

The body of a 12-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl, who was allegedly abducted on Friday, was found with her throat slit in a field at a village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Saturday morning.

According to the police, prima facie, the girl was raped and then murdered to destroy evidence of rape. Her 24-year-old relative has been detained in connection with the case. An FIR was registered at 10:35 am, according to police, booking the accused under provisions of the IPC pertaining to murder (302), rape (376) and kidnapping (364) as well as under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl had gone missing on Friday evening from a village in Banaskantha.

According to a police officer, the girl’s parents had “informally notified” the police station concerned on Friday that their daughter was missing.

The police officer said that a CCTV footage from an intersection shows the girl travelling on a bike which was driven by a man wearing a yellow T-shirt.

According to police, the child was allegedly taken to a field where she was raped and eventually murdered with a long knife-like weapon.

The officer added that the family indicated the identity of the perpetrator following which they apprehended the girl’s cousin “through CCTV surveillance and technical surveillance.” During the questioning, the alleged perpetrator has admitted “to some things and did not admit to some others,” said the officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.