Gujarat: Diamond broker held in Rs 7.86 crore cheating case

The Surat police Sunday arrested a diamond broker in Surendranagar for allegedly cheating over 30 diamond merchants of Rs 7.86 crore.

A diamond merchant, Dhirubhai Dhaduk, having a diamond trading office in Mini Hira Bazaar in Varachha, lodged a complaint of cheating against Mahavir Ishwardas Agravat, 30, at Varachha police station Friday.

Dhaduk and 35 other diamond traders in their complaint alleged that the accused took diamonds worth Rs 7.86 crore from them but failed to repay the amount or return the diamonds. The Varachha police registered a case against Agravat under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 409 (criminal breach of trust by the public, servant, or banker, merchant, or agent). They also launched a search to nab him.

A police constable, Baldev Ambalal, of Varachha police station, who was on leave and went to his native place in Surendranagar, learnt that a person came with a huge bag from Surat and was staying in a house in the area. Baldev kept a watch on Agravat, caught him from his relative’s house, and brought him back to Surat Sunday.

The police have seized cut and polished diamonds and rough diamonds from the accused. Gold and jewellery items worth Rs 2.91 lakh were also seized from his possession.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “The accused’s father is into diamond brokerage work for the last 25 years and had developed a good image among diamond traders in Varachha. Mahavir first started working with his father. He worked independently for the last seven years. Fed up with his line of work, Mahavir wanted to open a bike garage and cheated diamond traders to fund his new venture. He used to take diamonds from the traders on credit by informing them that he had a party who wanted to purchase diamonds at a good price. When traders demanded money, Mahavir started giving excuses. In the last week, he had collected diamonds worth Rs 7.86 crore and went to Surendranagar. The accused had planned to sell the diamonds, but our team nabbed him before he could do that.”