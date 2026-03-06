Gujarat; Dhuleti dips turn tragic for 10 in Surat district

One more death had been reported due to drowning in the Tapi River by the Varachha police on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Navin Padam Parihar (30), a resident of Varachha. Navin hails from Nepal and worked as a security guard in a residential society.

Dhuleti celebrations turned tragic in Surat district with at least 10 people drowning in separate incidents after they ventured into rivers and ponds for dips after the Holi celebrations.

According to the Bardoli police, four friends identified as Bhumik Mistry (24), Neel Solanki (21), Abhishek Chaudhary (21) and Keshav Sonavne (22), all residents of the Baben village, drowned after they went for a swim in the Mindhola river on the banks of Isroli village on Wednesday afternoon. A passerby spotted them drowning and immediately alerted locals and the fire department. Fire department officials on Wednesday evening recovered the dead bodies of all four youths and handed them to their families. Bardoli police have lodged an accidental death complaint.