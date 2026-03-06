Gujarat; Dhuleti dips turn tragic for 10 in Surat district
A passerby spotted them drowning and immediately alerted locals and the fire department. Fire department officials on Wednesday evening recovered the dead bodies of all four youths and handed them to their families. Bardoli police have lodged an accidental death complaint.
One more death had been reported due to drowning in the Tapi River by the Varachha police on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Navin Padam Parihar (30), a resident of Varachha. Navin hails from Nepal and worked as a security guard in a residential society.
Dhuleti celebrations turned tragic in Surat district with at least 10 people drowning in separate incidents after they ventured into rivers and ponds for dips after the Holi celebrations.
According to the Bardoli police, four friends identified as Bhumik Mistry (24), Neel Solanki (21), Abhishek Chaudhary (21) and Keshav Sonavne (22), all residents of the Baben village, drowned after they went for a swim in the Mindhola river on the banks of Isroli village on Wednesday afternoon. A passerby spotted them drowning and immediately alerted locals and the fire department. Fire department officials on Wednesday evening recovered the dead bodies of all four youths and handed them to their families. Bardoli police have lodged an accidental death complaint.
In another incident, Happy Anil Singh (26), Sanjay Mangukiya (31), and Chandra Bhushan Singh (40), all residents of Mangrol in Surat, drowned in the Kim river on Wednesday afternoon. A passerby informed the Kosamba police about the incident, who reached the spot and conducted a search in the creek with the help of local divers. The bodies of Happy, Sanjay and Chandra Bhushan were recovered by local and fire department officials. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.
Jaydeep Viras(19) drowned after going for a swim with two friends Krishna Patel(15) and Meet Patel(18) in the Tapi River at Sarthana. While Meet was saved after locals informed the fire department, officials are still searching for Krishna. The police have started an investigation.
Jignesh Rathod (38) drowned in a pond after going for a swim along with his friend Paresh Rathod, who remains missing. The incident took place in Kamrej on Wednesday.
