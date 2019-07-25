Gujarat: Dholka RO refuses to depose again in Chudasama case unless directed by High Court

The returning officer of Dholka constituency in the 2017 Assembly polls, who was asked whether he would depose a second time in the election petition case challenging Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s victory, told the Gujarat High Court Wednesday he would not depose.

Advertising

Hearings are ongoing in the election petition filed by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who alleged that Returning Officer (RO) Dhaval Jani had invalidated 429 postal ballots, which led to his loss to Chudasama by just 327 votes.

A pursis (written statement), filed advocate Bhadrish Raju representing Jani said the RO would not depose because his circumstances had changed since he last deposed in March, as he is a contesting respondent now.

It said if Jani were to depose, the plaintiff must make a case for it and only if the court finds the reasons sufficient can Jani be called to depose.

Advertising

Senior counsel Percy Kavina representing petitioner Rathod pointed out to Justice Paresh Upadhyay, “A pursis is only a declaration. In a petition of this nature (election petition), the RO is merely a party and no criminal or evil consequences can follow…”

Jani, who earlier deposed as a witness, was added as a respondent in the case, following an April 2 order of the high court, along with then general observer of the election Vinita Bohra and the Election Commission of India. The court had noted several breaches on the part of Jani in its order.

Kavina further argued, “I was given the liberty to ask him (Jani) questions when he was not a party, as per the March 14 and 15 order of the court. If I have to cross-examine now, my right was preserved earlier.”

During Jani’s deposition in March, he produced additional evidence on record. Though his examination was concluded, a March 15 order said the advocates of parties involved can further examine/cross examine Jani, if there were issues connected to or arising from the additional material he had produced in court.

Responding to Kavina’s argument, Raju told the court, “In some manner, the plaintiff should substantiate why his (Jani’s) presence is required.”

Meanwhile, Kavina requested that all postal ballots papers — those counted as valid and those rejected — be brought on record of the court. The court sought written submissions from Chudasama’s counsel, senior advocate Nirupam Nanavaty, in this regard, which he is now expected to be filed on Friday.