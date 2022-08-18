Gujarat’s Dharoi dam water release: Lower promenades of Sabarmati riverfront to be closed from today

The Sabarmati riverfront’s lower promenades on the east and west banks will be closed to the public from 8 pm on Thursday, as part of a precautionary measure against flooding when water will be released into the Sabarmati river from the Dharoi dam in Mehsana district, Gujarat.

Executive director of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation I K Patel told The Indian Express, “The officials at the Dharoi dam have informed us that 95,000 cusecs of water will be released into Sabarmati river by today (Thursday) afternoon. Yesterday night, around 66,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam. Currently, 28,000 cusecs of water is being released. The maximum release of water was done Wednesday night. This measure is only precautionary”.

The lower promenade of the riverfront, built on the stretch of the river that passes through Ahmedabad, is a popular spot for joggers, walkers and cyclists.